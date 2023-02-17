EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Black History Month, and in Easthampton tonight, a celebration recognizing black leaders within our community.

Easthampton High School students were invited along with their families to the town hall for the high school’s Black History Month celebration. The students of the Diversity Leadership Club and the Diversity Inclusion Belonging Center invited seven guests honorees who they recognize as local Black Heroes, to sit on a panel and share their stories.

Sindy Mojica, the Diversity Inclusion Liaison for Easthampton High School told 22News, “Representation is very important for us, we have a very high white population in our high school. Our minority students don’t have that representation in the building. So we would like them to see as more like we are having more professionals, teachers, CEOs, government.”

Amongst tonight’s honorees was State Representative Bud Williams.