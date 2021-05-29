Easthampton holds annual citywide clean up drive

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone hit the road for a much needed getaway this Memorial Day weekend.

There were plenty of people in the city of Easthampton to conduct their annual citywide clean up drive. A clean up that paid particular attention to clearing streets and driveways of nip bottles, a type of litter that’s been a problem in quite a few western Massachusetts communities.

City Councilor Owen Zaret organized the clean up day to leave Easthampton spotless, “We have little bins that collect bottles that bring awareness, either to recycle or throw away.”

The focus on ridding Easthampton of the nip bottles is part of a western Massachusetts campaign that began in the town of Agawam earlier this year-paying homage to the late Jack Coughlin.