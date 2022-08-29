EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton will recognize International Overdose Awareness Day Monday with a community event and vigil.

International Overdose Awareness Day is recognized around the world on August 31st with the mission of creating a better understanding of overdoses and creating change that reduces harm associated with drug use.

Easthampton’s event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nashawannuck Pond. Anyone who is interested can light a candle to remember a loved one. Holyoke, Westfield, and Northampton also have events scheduled in the coming days.