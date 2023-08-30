EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The community is invited to attend Easthampton’s National Night Out on Wednesday.

The event is being held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Williston Avenue, hosted by the police and fire departments. Free food and beverages will be included along with live music, a K-9 demonstration, games, community resources, and an opportunity to meet with first responders.

The event is an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live in and improve quality of life.

The first National Night Out was held in August 1984, with 2.5 million people in 400 communities across the United States participating. This year the National Night Out (NNO) organization expected 38 million people in 17,000 communities to be involved.