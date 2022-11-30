EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A passerby reported a structured fire in Easthampton at 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Easthampton Police and Fire crew found a residential house on fire. According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the fire began on the first floor of the home, burning a hole in the exterior siding before emergency responders showed up.

Eventually, the fire continued up the outside of the building and burned a hole in the floor. Which led to a drop-down fire inside the basement.

Easthampton firefighters were able to contain the fire. After an investigation was completed, the cause of the fire seemed to be an accidental short circuit in an electrical outlet.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the family as they begin to recover from this event,” said Easthampton Fire Department.

To prevent arcs, sparks, or short circuits, Mass.gov indicates the following warning signs to look out for: