EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow on the way, a parking ban has been set in place for Easthampton.

Starting on Friday at 10:00 p.m., no on-street parking will be allowed. This parking ban will run until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. The Easthampton Police Department says those who violate this ban could be ticketed and towed.

It is likely that snow arrives after 6 p.m. on Friday and starts as snow for everyone. The snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet Friday night into the day on Saturday.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to update the timing and impacts of all the wintry weather headed our way.