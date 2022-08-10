EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WWLP)– The City of Easthampton is under a water use restriction for residents who use the Easthampton public water supply.

The move is the result of the state recently issuing a “Level 3-Critical Drought” for the Connecticut River Valley Region. Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Bethany Card said that drought conditions have increased across the state, expanding south and westward. She has declared the Connecticut River Valley and Southeast Regions will join the Northeast and Central Regions as a Level 3-Critical Drought.

According to state policy: Level 3 – Critical Drought areas ban on all non-essential outdoor water use

*Essential uses are defined by MassDEP as uses required:

a) for health or safety reasons;

b) by regulation;

c) for the production of food and fiber;

d) for the maintenance of livestock; or

e) to meet the core functions of a business.

Easthampton is following this policy by enacting a water ban on all non-essential outdoor water use at this

time. The City will notify the public when the water restriction is lifted. Any person who violates the water use restriction may be subject to the fines established Section 12-49 of the City Ordinances.