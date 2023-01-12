EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is launching an anonymous ordering system for harm reduction products. The Easthampton Health Department is developing the system, allowing residents to pick up free health and safety products like Narcan, condoms, fentanyl testing strips, and COVID-19 testing kits.

Residents can order items through a Google form and pick up the items up from a drop box located outside of the health department. People who request products anonymously will choose a 5-digit number and the health department will fill that request, placing it in a bag with that same number.

The link to the order form can be found on the health department’s website.