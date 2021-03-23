Easthampton launches new COVID data dashboard for city residents

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is taking COVID-19 data tracking into their own hands, with a new COVID-19 dashboard.

Basically, this is a mini version of what the Commonwealth is doing daily for statewide numbers. Easthampton’s public health nurse is also creating weekly videos to answer questions from the community.

Maysa Feliciano of Easthampton said the pandemic is, “Stressful, it’s very stressful”

The pandemic has taken a toll on people, but knowledge is power. Easthampton is trying to lighten that burden, by releasing COVID-19 data specific to Easthampton. The city’s public health nurse hopes this new dashboard will inspire community members to make safer choices.

“The challenge is how to get ahead of it, where you’re not just reacting and responding where you’re actually providing preventative health guidance,” said Amy Hardt, Easthampton’s Public Health Nurse.

The most recent dashboard update shows that there have been 861 recorded cases, 17 of which are active.

Feliciano told 22News, “Oh great. I think it’s very important to let us know what’s going on, especially in our town and our neighborhoods.”

City health officials are also posting informational videos about COVID-19. They hope these new resources will clear up confusion and misconceptions about the virus.

Hardt said, “Things we thought were true a year ago, and then maybe the research caught up, but the messages didn’t kind of follow suit.”

Hardt stressed that even though vaccinations are increasing and restrictions are loosening, people still need to be aware of symptoms, be cautious not to confuse the virus with a cold, and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

The next dashboard update for the city will be on Friday.