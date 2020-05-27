Breaking News
Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont
Easthampton launches re-opening taskforce during COVID-19 pandemic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has launched a re-opening taskforce that will focus on economic and community programs and grants.

According to Easthampton City Hall, members of the taskforce will distribute a survey that is aimed to build employer, employee, and public confidence.

The purpose of the survey is to measure business barriers that may exist, enablers, and public trust. Another survey in the works will involve Easthampton’s businesses, consumers, and residents. All surveys are confidential and will be given out during the pandemic to also measure local economic health.

The taskforce includes the following members:

  1. Laura M. Douglass, MSN, RN, Nurse Manager, Baystate Medical Center, Co –
    owner of Galaxy restaurant
  2. Jason Miranda, self-employed Easthampton resident
  3. Simon Ahtaridis, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Holyoke Medical Center
  4. Chris Millette, Member-Owner, Oxbow Design-Build
  5. Carl Woodruff, Member-Owner, Oxbow Design-Build
  6. Noah Modie, Member-Owner, Oxbow Design-Build
  7. Megan Conner, Realtor, Taylor Real Estate

