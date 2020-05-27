Easthampton launches re-opening taskforce during COVID-19 pandemic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton has launched a re-opening taskforce that will focus on economic and community programs and grants.

According to Easthampton City Hall, members of the taskforce will distribute a survey that is aimed to build employer, employee, and public confidence.

The purpose of the survey is to measure business barriers that may exist, enablers, and public trust. Another survey in the works will involve Easthampton’s businesses, consumers, and residents. All surveys are confidential and will be given out during the pandemic to also measure local economic health.

The taskforce includes the following members: