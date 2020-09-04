Easthampton man arrested after allegedly hitting girlfriend with car

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was arrested after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with a car in Northampton Thursday night.

According to Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey, Northampton Police were called to the area of 1095 Florence Road where they located a 26-year-old woman who had been hit by a car.

She was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carey said police also located the suspected driver of the car, who was identified as the victim’s boyfriend.

Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Adams, of Easthampton, on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of personal injury, and misleading a criminal investigation.

He was held on $10,000 cash bail, and is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning in the Northampton District Court.

The vehicle involved in the incident was also located and secured, and had front-end damage including a shattered windshield.

Massachusetts State Police and the Easthampton Police also assisted with the investigation into this incident.​