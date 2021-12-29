Easthampton man identified in deadly crash on Mountain Road in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly car crash in Williamsburg Tuesday has been identified by officials.

According to Spokesperson Laurie Loisel from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Allen R. Tautzmik Jr. of Easthampton was identified as the victim in the crash.

State Police were called to an incident Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. for a vehicle that was well off the road in Williamsburg near the town line of Whately. For unknown reasons, a 2004 Mini Cooper was found crashed down in an embankment. Tautzmik was ejected from the driver’s seat and died from the incident.

The vehicle could not be seen by passing drivers but a bicyclist passing by happen to see the car in the Mountain Street Reservoir. It is unknown exactly when the crash occurred. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.