EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Easthampton on Saturday.

According to Easthampton’s Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Scribner, on Saturday at approximately 2:55 p.m., members of the police, fire, and EMS were sent to the intersection of Payson Lane and Park Street for a vehicle and pedestrian accident.

First responders provided aid to the injured 66-year-old Easthampton man who was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old man from Florida, remained at the accident and cooperated with the investigation.

An investigation is being conducted by Easthampton Police Detectives. No other information is being released at this time.