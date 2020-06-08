Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,353 deaths, 103,626 total cases
Easthampton man to be arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charges

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man accused of motor vehicle homicide is scheduled to be arraigned by telephone in Northampton District Court Tuesday morning.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News 27-year-old Zachary Laviolette will be arraigned on one count of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and negligence operation of a vehicle at 9 a.m.

On April 23, Northampton Police arrested Laviolette after 24-year-old Matthew Kolb of West Springfield fell off the trunk of his vehicle while it was moving in the parking lot of 168 Industrial Drive.

Kolb suffered serious injuries from the incident and did not survive.

Laviolette was initially charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury. Police upgraded the charge after Kolb passed away on May 1.

Laviolette could spend up to 15 years in state prison, he could also lose his license for 15 years, if convicted.

