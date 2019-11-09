Easthampton man wins $1 million in lottery

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Santa isn’t the only one spreading early Christmas cheer.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced a $1 million winner on Friday in its instant cash game. Ferzot Hodzic cashed the winning ticket in Easthampton for $1 million.

He says he plans to put portions of his winnings toward buying a home and a car. The winning ticket was purchased at Valley Farms in Easthampton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There’s still more holiday magic to come, with six additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.