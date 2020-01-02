Easthampton mayor inaugurated for second term

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Easthampton’s mayor officially began her second term today.

Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield attended Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s inauguration.

Prior to her taking the oath, LaChapelle outlined what she feels is important to her city moving forward.

“Public infrastructure, I mean we’re waiting for federal-local infrastructure. From the time I took office, and we’ve got grant support from our legislative delegation fighting for that grant.”

The mayor wants her city of 16,000 to know Easthampton needs $22 million in federal funds to replace infrastructure like water pipes, some dating back to before the 20th century when pipes were made out of wood.