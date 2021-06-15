Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle announces run for re-election

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle announced Tuesday she will be running for another term as mayor.

Mayor LaChapelle said in a announcement sent to 22News that she wants to continue guiding the city through the plans that continue to grow during the coronavirus pandemic. The full announcement is below:

“Since my first election in 2017, we have initiated some exciting plans for the future of Easthampton that balance smart growth with equity. We have been awarded a record number of grants and other investment funding opportunities and we are starting to see the fruits of that labor, as we execute projects like Blueprint Easthampton, the new Mountain View K-8 School, and significant improvements to our roads and open spaces.

The ravages of COVID-19 shone a bright spotlight on issues that existed long before the pandemic. With new urgency, we are having long-overdue conversations about food and housing security, education, the fragility of child and health care systems, harm reduction strategies, internet access, and government efficiency.

Our work together is not finished. And that’s why I’m running for re-election.

I am thankful that our smart fiscal planning has paid off and proud to have kept Easthampton stable and growing during the global pandemic, but now I must also look ahead to 2021. It would be my great honor to continue to guide the City through these challenges – not to mention, to get back on track with our ambitious pre-COVID economic development efforts. We have a bright future ahead in Easthampton.



I write today to ask for your support as I run for re-election for Mayor of Easthampton.

Thank you for your confidence and partnership. Let’s look forward together to a peaceful and productive future for Easthampton.



With gratitude,

Nicole LaChapelle

Mayor of Easthampton



P.S. I want to talk to as many people as possible this Summer about my re-election. If you are interested in hosting a house party, reply to this email and we’ll follow up!”