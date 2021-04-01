Easthampton Mayor submits police department review to City Council

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle submitted a review of the city’s police department to the City Council.

She worked with a number of people, including the Chair of the Criminal Justice Department at Holyoke Community College.

They recommend investing in community-led non-police responses to health and safety concerns. The group also hopes to see stronger oversight.

Easthampton Police Chief Bob Alberti said the department is dedicated to promoting better policies and improving transparency.