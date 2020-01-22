Easthampton mayor to propose new funding to support the city

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Easthampton has proposed funds to support the city and its residents.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle will propose three new financial tools to the city council in a meeting Wednesday night that is meant to address the city’s short and long-term goals.

One of the proposals includes the Cannabis Impact Fee Stabilization fund. That would provide financial support to make sure that cannabis-industry impact fees are being maximized from the sales of marijuana. The Tax Rate Stabilization Fund would help reduce to the city’s tax rate.

The mayor will also propose a municipal sustainability donation account, which would reduce the impact of climate-related utility expenses.

We’re looking at hybrid vehicles, we’re looking at more solar. Those programs aren’t specifically focused on the state and federal level for a small city. So the donation account will be able to handle money that come in towards that. Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle

The meeting will take place Wednesday night at 6:00 pm on the second floor of the city’s municipal building and will be open to the public.