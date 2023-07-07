EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has vetoed a vote by the city council on an ordinance on pregnancy centers made earlier this week.

The ordinance was first introduced nine months ago and has since been updated to protect people’s reproductive rights and gender affirmation. Now the mayor worries that well-funded groups will try to limit women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, despite legal merit.

She says that the ordinance could face legal challenges and cost the city a lot of money.

In a letter to City Council President Homar Gomez, the mayor said in part, “There was proper legal vetting of this ordinance,” Mayor LaChapelle said. “But this ordinance will not strengthen individual rights beyond existing state law for Easthampton residents.”

The letter can be viewed in full below:

According to the city’s charter, the council can override a mayor’s veto by two-thirds of the full council or six yes votes. It has to be voted on within 10 days of receiving the veto letter, but not later than 30 days. 22News has reached out to Gomez for comment but has not heard back.