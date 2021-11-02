Easthampton mayoral election preview

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Easthampton, there is a three-way race for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is running for a four-year term, and is being challenged by brewery founder Eric Berzins, and city resident Keith Routhier.

This year’s election will feature ranked-choice voting where voters rank candidates in order of preference. But it will only be triggered if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of first-preference votes.

The only other contested race in Easthampton is for City Council at-large. There are five candidates running for four at-large seats on the council, including two incumbents. There are no contested races in the city’s five districts, and there is no ballot opposition in the race for school committee.

Polling hours in Easthampton are being held from: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.