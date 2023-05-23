EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Putting a face to the name continued Tuesday night in Easthampton, with the second community meet and greet for interim superintendent candidates.

The community met with Mary Jane Rickson, who is the current Principal for Murdock High School in Winchendon. She has served as Interim Superintendent in two districts in Central Massachusetts, and says she wants to return to her roots in the western part of the state.

With over 30 years of educational experience, she says she is eager to help the district see continued success, “Create a climate of culture of kidology and collaboration, really work to make sure the student needs are being met. I think the opportunity to get to know the school, find out what we are doing well and what we could use some support in.”

Meet and greets will continue until May 25th at Easthampton High School. Interviews will take place June 3 through 5, with a decision possible on June 12.