EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s Memorial Day parade was back and in-person this year as people in the city saluted the sacrifices made by the military men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms.

101-year-old World War II veteran Bernice Milburn Pesesky served as a first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps. She was chosen as grand marshal of this year’s parade.

“It’s important that we honor the people who did one tour of service in the prime of their life and then returned to civilian life without getting the recognition they deserved,” said Bernice.

The parade started at the senior center and worked its way through the downtown area, ending with a ceremony at the Emily Williston Library. This is the first Memorial Day parade in Easthampton since 2018.