Easthampton Mountain View School held a walk or bike to school event

A student skips as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is trying to make walking or biking to school much more accessible year-round.

In 1969, 48 percent of children would have walked or taken a bicycle to school, but in 2009 that number dropped to only 13 percent according to safe routes to school, a organization that supports developing programs for children to bike or walk to school.

In Easthampton they’re trying to bring that number back up for public schools. This Wednesday was the first time they’ve held a walk to school event in the winter.

The program was for middle school children at the new Mountain View School. Children received hot chocolate and then walked from the public safety complex to the school.

“It’s such a healthy alternative to having lots of cars and busses, and kids being able to walk or ride to school is a wonderful way to promote a healthy start to the day” said Laurie Garcia, Easthampton school committee member.

The children were escorted by the police through the bike path and streets to school because they need to cross busy roads to get there. There is a proposed grant project for a new path.

They’re still planning the new path to make getting to the school safer, but hoping it will be off of Park Street by the bike path.