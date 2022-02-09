EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton voted to move forward with their municipal broadband program.

Over the next several weeks residents will see field engineers designing plans for municipal internet systems.

Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a modern-day necessity. Mayor LaChapelle emphasized the communities volunteers an ad hoc telecommunications committee for giving the city a head start.

The movement allows pre-k to high school students the ability to work remotely.