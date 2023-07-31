EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The municipal building on 50 Payson Avenue will be closed until further notice.

According to the City of Easthampton, the building will be closed due to an HVAC project that needs to be completed. This closure impacts the school district offices which include transportation, business office, registration, family engagement, curriculum department, and special education.

The school department offices have relocated to Moutain View School until the municipal building is back open. If you need to see a member of the school’s central office staff, go to the Mountain View Middle School’s main office and you will be directed from there.

If you need to register your child, go to the school where they will be attending, and they will be registered there. If you need to pay for a bus pass, you can go to the Mountain View Middle School main office, and you will be directed to the proper staff member. Bus pass payments can also be mailed to or can be dropped in the drop box at the municipal building.

If anyone has any questions about bus passes, they can contact Maria Laszczkowski at MLaszczkowski@epsd.us. The school department staff can be reached by phone by calling Mountain View Middle School’s main office at 413-529-1530 or contacting the staff member directly by email.