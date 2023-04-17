EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Free space for artists is available at in CitySpace’s Blue Room in Easthampton.

The ‘Pay It Forward’ program is offering artists based in Hampden, Hampshire, or Franklin counties to practice and perform in the Blue Room from July to December 2023. Those interested are required to fill out an application online by May 12th.

Burns Maxey, president of CitySpace says, “With the launch of the program this year, we are updating Pay It Forward to better reflect the needs of the performing arts community. Rather than short term residencies, we are opening our calendar from July to December to match schedules and needs for rehearsals, meetings, and events. Providing access to space is the key ingredient of this program to nourish creative projects in Western Mass.”

The space is located in Old Town Hall in Easthampton, which was been undergoing updates. The $6.9 million restoration project is to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses in one location in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. Renovations include both the second floor and the façade of the Old Town Hall on Main Street. It also includes new HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.