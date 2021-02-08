Easthampton offers free common tax scams webinar

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is offering free educational webinar about common tax scams.

The webinar will be on February 11 at noon hosted by Mayor LaChapelle, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs, and the Easthampton Police Department.

To learn more and to register visit: https://www.mass.gov/event/ocabr-and-the-easthampton-mayors-office-present-tax-scams-2021-02-11t120000-0500-2021-02

They will be discussing common tactics fraudsters use and offer tips on how to stay safe. At the end of the presentation, there will be a live question and answer session. 

The free webinar aims to educate residents on common scams during tax season. 

