EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center will be open for Easthampton residents due to a heat advisory Wednesday.

The City of Easthampton announced Easthampton Council on Aging located at 19 Union Street will be open to the public Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.

Tip during extreme heat situations: