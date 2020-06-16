Easthampton parks, recreational facilities scheduled to re-open

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton will be re-opening its parks and recreation facilities with restrictions.

Governor Baker announced Phase 2 of Massachusetts reopening plan earlier this month which included parks and outdoor recreations. Following Baker’s announcement, the City of Easthampton has put together dates to reopen areas such as parks, tennis courts, and sports practices.

Re-opening on June 22:

Public parks, play grounds, and park security will reopen and begin at 9 a.m.

Nonotuck park will be operating on a Monday-Friday schedule from dawn to dusk

There will be no weekend hours, this may be reviewed after the soft reopening schedule

Per state guidelines, hygiene precautions are for users to sanitize hands before and after use

Leagues and sports are able to resume practice with the following guidelines:

Teams must reserve field in advance

Team representative must submit roster and sign the Covid-19 Guidelines Acknowledgement form

Practices must include non-contact drills only

There will no games, scrimmages, or tournaments

Re-opening on July 6:

Picnic Site Rentals

Gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less

Tennis courts will reopen once they are reconditioned. The following Park and Recreation uses are prohibited:

All pavilion rentals

Sports and recreational camps through September 1

The following will remain closed until further notice: