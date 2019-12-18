1  of  2
Easthampton planning improvements to Route 10

Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Easthampton is redeveloping Route 10 as part of the city’s master plan to make traveling and walking more accessible.

The city was awarded $394,000 from a MassWorks infrastructure program grant. The money will improve safety near the proposed $17 million River Valley Co-Op development project that will become one of the largest single employers in Easthampton.

Some of the improvements to the area include adding a new sidewalk along Route 10 and a crosswalk over Lyman Street.

“Route 10 is an obvious place, not only with River Valley Co-Op, which made the difference for them, but also Route 10 in general gets congested very fast,” said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle. “We know that projected traffic counts going forward gets us to a log jam in 10 years and we have a pretty unsafe situation with Lyman Street.”

Last November, Easthampton received a grant of $3.5 million from MassWorks supporting the 1 Ferry Street redevelopment. That project is expected to be completed in the spring.

The city hopes to have improvements on Route 10 starting right after the Ferry street project is completed.

