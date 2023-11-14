EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is celebrating a significant enhancement in its capabilities following the receipt of a substantial grant totaling $49,454.

This funding, earmarked for procuring radios and essential accessories, is part of the federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. The grant was awarded by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s (EOPSS) Office of Grants and Research (OGR) under the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

With a commitment to fortifying local public safety initiatives, the Commonwealth allocated over $4 million to municipal police departments statewide. The Easthampton PD, deemed a deserving recipient through a competitive application process led by the OGR, secured a total allocation of $4,970,845.54.

The grant’s focus is on critical areas of public safety, with priority given to combating drug use, addressing human trafficking, handling domestic violence and sexual assault causes, mitigating gang and gun violence, managing missing person cases, addressing hate crimes, upgrading technology, enhancing investigative tools, fortifying protective gear, bolstering school safety and security, and advancing racial equity, while supporting underserved communities.

The $49,454 allocation to the Easthampton PD is specifically designated for acquiring radios and essential accessories. These resources are expected to significantly elevate the department’s capabilities, facilitating effective communication, collaboration, and response to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Chief Alberti expressed gratitude for the vital support, stating, “This grant underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Easthampton. The radios and accessories acquired through this funding will significantly bolster our ability to serve and protect.”

The Easthampton Police Department extends its appreciation to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research and their continued support and commitment to local law enforcement.