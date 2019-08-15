Police cruiser crashes while en route to accident in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A police cruiser collided with a vehicle while responding to a motor vehicle accident in the Holyoke Street area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, the police officer and the operator of the vehicle involved suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment.

Easthampton Police were initially called to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Holyoke and East Streets around 3:40 p.m. On the way to the crash with lights and sirens activated, the officer collided with a vehicle that allegedly turned into its path on Holyoke St. near Grove Street.

According to the police department, the officer attempted “an evasive maneuver” but that did not prevent the accident. The vehicle rolled on its side and the officer exited the cruiser to provide aid to the driver.

No information was provided on the crash that was initially reported before the cruiser collided with the vehicle.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.