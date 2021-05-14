Easthampton police dog locates missing elderly man with dementia in woods

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog was able to track and locate an elderly man with dementia who walked away from his residence in Leeds Friday afternoon.

The Northampton Police Department said officers were called to the area of River Road for a report of an 84-year-old man with dementia who had left home with no supervision and was missing for several hours.

Easthampton Police Department K9 Gino was brought in on the search and was able to locate the man in the woods laying on the ground and in need of assistance.

The 84-year-old was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be evaluated.

According to Easthampton Police, K9 Gino and his handler Det. Beaulieu, were both recertified in their patrol and narcotics detection specialties a week prior to this incident.