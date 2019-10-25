1  of  3
Easthampton police dog receives new equipment

Hampshire County

K9 Gino

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton’s police dog K9 Gino has received new equipment, thanks to a grant from Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog.

According to Easthampton police, their K9 unit has acquired agility equipment for training, an oxygen mask for Gino’s emergency first aid kit, and a device to supply extra cold air to his cruiser compartment on hot days.

“These items will certainly provide for enhanced training as well as added protection for our K9 partner,” Easthampton police said.

Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog is a non profit organization that supports K9 unit across the state.

