Easthampton police help fawns cross road

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers helped three fawns cross the road and reunite them with their mom on Wednesday morning.

According to Easthampton Police Chief Alberti, two officers responded to a call from the DPW Sewer Department concerning three fawns that were trapped between guardrails on Pomeroy Meadow Road that may get struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

The mother deer was in the woods calling to her babies and they were calling back. Easthampton Police

Officer Steve Mielke determined that it appeared by their size, the fawns were born sometime overnight. Officer Mielke picked up the fawns and assisted them over the guardrail to be reunited with their mother.

“Great job to everyone involved saving the fawns’ lives and reuniting a family.” Chief Alberti