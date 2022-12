EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.

The toys and food will be collected outside of Big E’s Supermarket, according to the Easthampton Police Department. The food and toys will be donated to the local Easthampton Community Center.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. If you are unable to make it on Saturday, they will accept donations at the Public Safety until Monday.