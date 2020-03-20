Easthampton police illuminate star on top of Mount Tom to brighten spirits

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Easthampton Police Department made their way up Mount Tom Thursday with two city residents to help brighten the spirit of the community.

Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti and Sgt Dennis Scribner joined residents Paul and Pat Thursday afternoon to light the star on top of Mount Tom that is normally only illuminated during the holidays.

“In these trying and uncertain times, let this ⭐️ shine its light upon us!” Easthampton police wrote on Facebook.

(Easthampton Police Department)

