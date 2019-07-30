1  of  2
Easthampton Police investigating three-vehicle crash on Pomeroy Meadow Rd.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are in the Pomeroy Meadow Road area following a three-car accident early Tuesday evening. 

Easthampton Police are directing traffic on Pomeroy Meadow Road at the intersection of Glendale Street. The Easthampton Fire Department is also in the area assisting. 

A 22News crew in the area can see three cars heavily damaged in the crash; one SUV, one car and one truck.  

A video sent to our newsroom shows two people arrested and sitting on the side of the road as police continue to determine how the accident occurred. 

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available. 

