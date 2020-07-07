Easthampton Police investigating vehicle break-ins and thefts

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins in Easthampton.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors not only to prevent thieves from stealing belongings in your car but from stealing your car itself. Four vehicles were stolen on Sunday and several others were broken into.

Police said the thefts involved multiple people working together. They have identified one person that they believe was responsible for the break-ins early Sunday morning in the Plains section of the city. They also say the break-ins are unrelated to the car thefts and that the cars were unlocked and the keys were left in the vehicles.

“They should lock their vehicles. Anything of value they should take out of the car. not leave it in the car and make sure their keys are not left in the car,” Detective Sgt. Mark Popielarczyk explained. “There is an organized group that is hitting the whole area doing this. It’s not just Easthampton.”

Other areas of the city that police are looking into and reviewing video include John, Strong, and Phelps Streets.

Police are encouraging you to call the department if you have any information or video related to the car break-ins.