EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant was awarded to reimburse Easthampton police K-9 Gino’s medical insurance.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Easthampton Police Sergeant Andrew Beaulieu of the K-9 Unit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nationwide charity in East Taunton, provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement. The organization awarded K-9 Gino with the “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” that will reimburse annual medical

policy premiums.

Three additional K-9s in Massachusetts were awarded 2022 “Healthcare for K9 Heroes”:

Natick Police Department: K-9 Koda

Harwich Police Department: K-9 Fritz

Rehoboth Police Department: K-9 Edo

The annual medical reimbursement insurance policy covers illnesses, injuries, diagnostic testing, and therapies. The policy is administered by Trupanion and allows for care by any licensed veterinarian, specialty center, or emergency hospital in the United States.

K-9 Gino is a Belgian Malnois from the Czech Republic and is the department’s first police dog that joined the force in 2017 made possible through a Stanton Foundation Grant.