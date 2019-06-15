Easthampton Police officers sickened after potential exposure to fentanyl

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police officers are out of the hospital after they were sickened by a potential exposure to fentanyl.

Easthampton Police said officers “were quickly overwhelmed by something inside the house,” when they fell sick Friday night.

Easthampton Police Chief Alberti told 22News, officers were called to a breaking and entering on Lovefield Street Friday night.

Alberti said when officers entered the home, they were “quickly overwhelmed” by something inside of the home that made the officers very sick. The fire department and hazmat team were then called to assist.

Alberti said narcotics were found inside of the home. Police believe the officers were exposed to fentanyl.

Accidental ingestion or inhalation of very small amounts of fentanyl can lead to death. Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

The officers were taken to the hospital but were later released and are doing okay.

Police are still looking into this incident.