The FCC says robotexts are on the rise: here’s how you can protect yourself. (Photo: Getty Images)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of a busy holiday shopping season, local law enforcement is warning residents of a concerning scheme involving fraudulent texts from the United States Postal Service.

Easthampton Police issued alert earlier Tuesday evening, saying they’ve received multiple reports of people receiving text messages claiming to be from the USPS. That message says that a package could not be delivered due to an address problem and then asks the recipient to call a number to update their address and make a payment.

Police want to alert residents this is in fact a scheme and that the USPS will never send a text asking for an address update and payments.

The Federal Trade Comission says never give out your personal information to these text messages, and click on links and they say consumers should report the text messages to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.