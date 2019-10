SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Recreational marijuana company, INSA, has filed a lawsuit against members of the Springfield City Council after failing to grant their business a special permit to open.

INSA wanted to open at the former Luxe Burger site and they are calling the decision not to grant their permit "arbitrary" and "unreasonable," with councilors giving everything from too convenient a location to its connections to a former city councilor as a reason.