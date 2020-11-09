Easthampton porch fire caused by careless disposal of smoking materials

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A porch fire at an Easthampton home early Monday morning was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, they received a call a little after 2 a.m. stating that the caller saw a fire on their neighbor’s back porch.

Easthampton Fire, Easthampton Police, and automatic aid fire units from Northampton Fire, Southampton Fire, and Barnes Air National Guard were all called to the area.

The fire was an older structure home with three apartment units, exposures on three sides, and had vinyl siding.

According to Easthampton fire, when they arrived they confirmed there was a fire on the exterior porch and everyone safely evacuated from the entire building. The fire was immediately put out and firefighters checked for any extension into the building. Automated aid units arrived and assisted with overhaul and ventilation operations.

The building had working smoke alarms which were activated but there were no residential sprinklers throughout the building.

After an investigation, Easthampton fire determined that the cause of the fire was careless disposal of smoking materials.

The Easthampton Fire Department is reminding residents to dispose of smoking materials properly and check all of your detectors to ensure they are working in your residence.