Easthampton property tax credit work-off program for seniors

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors are eligible for a $1,500 credit on their property taxes who apply for the work-off pilot program.
The program is available for Easthampton homeowners that are 60 years of age or older who meet the eligibility requirements and volunteer work for 111 hours. The City of Easthampton is accepting nine qualified applicants who are expected to work hours between July 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022,
for a reduction in their FY22 real estate property tax bill.
Mayor LaChapelle said, “My thanks to the Senior Tax Work-Off Program workgroup, lead by
City Council President Peg Conniff and City Councilor JP Kwiencski, for their research and
resulting structure to give some relief to our senior and assistance to our city departments.”
Program Eligibility
- 60 years of age or older at the time of application
- Resident and homeowner in the city of Easthampton
- Property for which the tax credit is requested must be the primary residence of the owner
- Property tax payments are current
- Limited to one $1,500 work-off per household
- Meets income eligibility requirements –
- $57,190 maximum annual gross income (incl. Social Security) – individual
- $65,360 maximum annual gross income (incl. Social Security) – a couple
Additional information is available at the Easthampton senior center of online. Applications must be received before July 30.