Easthampton Public Schools announces change in meal pickup schedule

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Public Schools will now be distributing meals to students three days a week.

The school district announced the change on Monday. Going forward, meals will be distributed Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Families with children 18 years and younger can pick up meals on these days at Easthampton High School from 9 to 11 a.m.

According to Superintendent Allison LeClair, on Mondays and Wednesdays, families will receive two days worth of meals. On Fridays, families will receive meals for the weekend as well.

LeClair said the change in distribution schedule is due to an ongoing effort to keep the staff safe.

