EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Public Schools is one of nine in the state to receive Mass DOT grant funding from the safe routes to school infrastructure program.

The state awarded a total of 15 million dollars.

Awards will cover design and construction phases for projects between 300 thousand and 1.5 million dollars in areas immediately around public elementary and middle schools.

Easthampton will construct multi-use pathways connecting the Manhan Rail Trail to Park Street, and add a eight-foot wide path along Park street leading to entrances at White Brook Middle School and the future site of Mountain View School.