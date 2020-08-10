Easthampton Public Schools to launch remote learning in the fall

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Public Schools will be operating the start of the school year in a fully remote model beginning September 14 for all students.

According to a letter sent out to Easthampton families from Superintendent Allison LeClair, the decision came after a three and a half meeting with the school committee Saturday night. Members of the committee unanimously voted on the following four phases with a plan to have students return to school when it is safe to do so:

Phase 1 – Staff training now through September 11 (All staff)

Phase 2 – Launch full remote learning September 14 to all students

Phase 3 – Remote plus tentative October 13 special populations

Phase 4 – Hybrid to be determined to all students

Families have been given access to recordings of additional meetings that took place this week covering discussions on work sessions, forums for families, and Kindergarten families. LeClair also added next week’s in-person graduation is canceled following Governor Baker’s announcement to limit crowds down to 50.