EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month to help raise awareness and shine a light on child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County will hold a variety of flag raising events across seven communities. The flag is said to honor all children lost to violence and symbolizes the protection of all children. The center believes that it is crucial to stand together and start a dialogue as a community to stop all forms of violence targeted at innocent lives.

“We need the whole community to keep their eyes out to make sure kids stay safe and you know by having these kind of events it also let’s kids know that they are not the only ones who have experienced these kinds of abuse and our community and adults are here to help and gosh we are all in this together to make sure kids stay safe,” said Kara McElhone of Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County.

The funds raised will help to ensure child survivors receive a coordinated, culturally competent team response to allegations of child abuse.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, neglected, or exploited can call the 24-hour DCF Child Protection Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.